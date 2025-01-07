National Bank Financial Weighs in on RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

RCI opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,053,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,525 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 53.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,239,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,886,000 after buying an additional 977,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

