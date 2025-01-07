Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Acquires 57 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($172.58).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Phil Urban sold 28,609 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £71,522.50 ($89,481.42).

On Monday, December 2nd, Phil Urban sold 106,910 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.08), for a total value of £262,998.60 ($329,036.16).

On Friday, November 8th, Phil Urban purchased 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 239 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £136.23 ($170.44).

On Friday, October 11th, Phil Urban purchased 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £139 ($173.90).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

MAB opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.63. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.00). The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,464.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

