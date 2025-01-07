Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

