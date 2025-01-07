FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CarMax Issued By Zacks Research

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. CarMax has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,744 shares of company stock worth $18,990,227 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

