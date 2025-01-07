What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for PVLA FY2029 Earnings?

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ PVLA opened at $14.76 on Monday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

