Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for WGO FY2025 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.06%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.