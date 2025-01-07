Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for UGI Earnings

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of UGI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.21. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 28.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 13.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

