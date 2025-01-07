What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CFG FY2024 Earnings?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 942,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

