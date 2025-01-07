Weyerhaeuser FY2024 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.49 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,231,000 after buying an additional 181,973 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

