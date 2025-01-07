Wedbush Has Bullish Estimate for PulteGroup FY2024 Earnings

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $13.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

PHM opened at $108.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 31.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.