Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 14th (NASDAQ:SPHAU)

Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPHAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

