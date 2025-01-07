National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:RCI FY2024 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director David Alan Robinson acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,344.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,344.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Robert Gemmell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.67 per share, with a total value of C$873,396.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th.

