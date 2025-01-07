Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.54 to C$0.57. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quisitive Technology Solutions traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 582893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Ventum Financial downgraded Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.69.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

