Brokerages Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Target Price at $26.63

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKV shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BKV from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BKV opened at $23.50 on Friday. BKV has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

