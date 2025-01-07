Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) vs. Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Head to Head Survey

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) and Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -328.67% Lipella Pharmaceuticals -882.82% -192.33% -154.24%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Lipella Pharmaceuticals $483,533.00 8.93 -$4.62 million ($4.25) -0.84

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and Lipella Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and Lipella Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduit Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.18%. Given Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lipella Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in San Diego, California. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of Corvus Capital Limited.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

