Financial Contrast: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -8.70% -8.12% -6.21% Surmodics -9.15% -3.79% -2.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Surmodics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $447.57 million 3.65 -$30.44 million ($0.83) -40.35 Surmodics $126.08 million 4.50 -$11.54 million ($0.81) -49.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Surmodics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. Surmodics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.1% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 8 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 4 0 0 2.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than AtriCure.

Volatility & Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.