Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A Repligen $639.92 million 13.49 $35.60 million ($0.37) -416.32

This table compares Zura Bio and Repligen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -37.36% -29.81% Repligen -3.36% 3.90% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zura Bio and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 1 5 1 3.00 Repligen 0 5 8 0 2.62

Zura Bio currently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 532.00%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $185.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Repligen.

Summary

Repligen beats Zura Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

