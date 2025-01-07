Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $42.40

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EPC opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $944,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

