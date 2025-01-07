PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.30. 2,092,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,664,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

