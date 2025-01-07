Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $18.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $30,688.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,652.58. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,861.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,512.96. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,670 shares of company stock worth $1,259,172. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

