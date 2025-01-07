Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $5.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Several research firms have recently commented on AUR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This trade represents a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
