Analyzing Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) & Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 10.31% 47.90% 6.36%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $183.67 million 0.28 N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $2.39 billion 6.76 $61.04 million $0.77 80.01

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Ryan Specialty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zhibao Technology and Ryan Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryan Specialty 1 5 6 0 2.42

Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Ryan Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Zhibao Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

