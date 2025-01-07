Financial Comparison: TSS (TSSI) and Its Peers

Volatility and Risk
TSS has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s peers have a beta of -1.24, meaning that their average share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares TSS and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TSS
|$122.53 million
|$70,000.00
|75.33
|TSS Competitors
|$1.54 billion
|$105.06 million
|-0.37
Profitability
This table compares TSS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TSS
|3.59%
|87.89%
|11.84%
|TSS Competitors
|-31.90%
|-27.95%
|-10.28%
Summary
TSS beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
TSS Company Profile
TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.
