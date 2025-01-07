Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as high as $147.39 and last traded at $146.44, with a volume of 680544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $94.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 300,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,257.36. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,978,119 shares of company stock worth $186,618,509.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.