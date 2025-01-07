Arbe Robotics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,823% compared to the typical volume of 320 call options.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.
ARBE stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
