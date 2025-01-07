Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Target Price at $107.25

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.98.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
