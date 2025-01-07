Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after buying an additional 1,843,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 180.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 849,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.81 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

