Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of GLNG opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.81 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
