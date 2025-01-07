Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $99.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Knife River stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. Knife River has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
