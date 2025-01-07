Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
