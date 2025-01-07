Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $16.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 3.0 %
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
