Analysts Set Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Target Price at $15.66

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.66.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 15.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dragonfly Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
