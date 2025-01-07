Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $434.32 and last traded at $432.04. Approximately 6,553,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,081,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.35.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,850,961.92. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 10,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.