Reviewing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $823.60 million 1.52 -$263.30 million ($1.30) -10.60 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.26) -3.28

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oruka Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 3 6 3 0 2.00 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $24.27, suggesting a potential upside of 76.14%. Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.36%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -14.09% -4.51% -3.07% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Myriad Genetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics



Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. It provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; SneakPeek, a non-invasive blood test that predicts the gender of a fetus; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, attention-deficit, hyperactivity disorder, and other mental health conditions. It has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, SimonMed, and Onsite Women's Health. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Oruka Therapeutics



ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

