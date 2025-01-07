Investors Buy High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 116,579 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 73,657 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 131.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 238,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

