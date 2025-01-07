Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Similarweb stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.82 and a beta of 0.97. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Similarweb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

