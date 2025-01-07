Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $37.00

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CNO opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock worth $572,467 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

