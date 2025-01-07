International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $224.35 and last traded at $223.70. 741,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,353,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.65.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

