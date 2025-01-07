BP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 44,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,955 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 9.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 2.0 %

BP stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Get Our Latest Report on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.