Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Vertiv accounts for about 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,698 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $8.24 on Monday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,907,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,939. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.