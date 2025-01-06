13,840 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,485,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474,238. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

