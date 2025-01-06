Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,023 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter worth about $420,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 286.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

ROBO stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,640. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.