Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 6,760 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,322. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

