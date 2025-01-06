Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 97,634 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 839,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,857,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,557,195. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 10,081,459 shares of company stock valued at $45,337,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.