Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $913,000 Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innodata by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innodata by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Innodata Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 2.59. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,204,536. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,083 shares of company stock worth $46,889,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.