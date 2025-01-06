FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 6.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.88.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
