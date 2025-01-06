15,830 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 474,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,675. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

