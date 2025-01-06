Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 797,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,977 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.11. 1,327,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

