Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.46 on Monday, hitting $525.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,732,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,967,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.84. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $397.84 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

