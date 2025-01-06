Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $549.23. 3,351,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $430.37 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96. The stock has a market cap of $497.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

