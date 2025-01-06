iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,800,240 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,512. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

